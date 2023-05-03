Atlanta Falcons: 3 Trends Terry Fontenot broke during 2023 NFL Draft
1. The Atlanta Falcons GM broke the trend of running backs not being drafted in the top ten
Prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, the last running back to be drafted in the top ten was Saquon Barkley who went second overall to the New York Giants in 2018. It was a streak of four consecutive drafts without a runner going within the first ten pick up until the Atlanta Falcons' eighth-overall pick in 2023.
In fact, the highest a running back was drafted through those four drafts were Josh Jacobs and Najee Harris who were both taken with the 24th pick. Only four have gone in the first round over that same period of time.
Many have criticized the pick by Terry Fontenot, but Bijan Robinson is an insanely good prospect. He is more than a running back, he is a playmaker, who, in my opinion, is an even better prospect than Saquon,