Atlanta Falcons: 3 Trends Terry Fontenot broke during 2023 NFL Draft
2. The Atlanta Falcons GM broke his trend of not drafting ACC players
This one is simple, Terry Fontenot drafted the first ACC player of his career as the general manager for the Atlanta Falcons. Through 18 picks, he had never taken a player out of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Again, it took 19 picks for the GM to select a player out of a conference in the power-five that includes teams like the Clemson Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes, NC State Wolfpack, Pittsburgh Panthers, etc. To make this even more shocking, he had drafted more FCS players than ACC until last Friday.
Anyways, the trend was broken last Friday when the Falcons selected offensive guard Matthew Bergeron out of Syracuse. The ACC produces some great players so hopefully, this will open the floodgates.