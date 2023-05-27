Atlanta Falcons: 4 Offseason moves that could backfire
4. Atlanta Falcons might regret trading for CB Jeff Okudah
In my opinion, the trade for Jeff Okudah is the most likely move that they could end up regretting. The Atlanta Falcons sent a fifth-round pick to the Detroit Lions for a player that they are hoping will be the player everyone thought he was coming out of Ohio State.
There is no denying it, Jeff Okudah has been a bust. Granted, most of that is due to injury and he had a decent season last year but that is just it, a player has no value if he isn't on the field. I think everyone needs to temper their expectations for the projected number-two cornerback on this team.
I really hope he does become what everyone thought he would be because seeing A.J. Terrell and him on the same field would be something else. Terrell has proven that he can be one of the best corners in the league and Okudah has the talent to be the same.