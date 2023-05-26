Atlanta Falcons: 4 Players who will have an increased role in 2023
2. OLB Arnold Ebiketie will have an increased role for the Atlanta Falcons
- 516 snaps in 2022
- 46% of defensive snaps
It feels like Arnold Ebiketie will be a huge key for the new-look Atlanta Falcons defense. He is a young, talented edge rusher who the team traded up for in the second round of last year's draft. The coaches will be expecting a lot out of him, especially since he is a member of one of the weakest positions on the team.
Lorenzo Carter will see some snaps, and Bud Dupree will as well, but Ebiketie will have to step up for the team since he is the most intriguing player at the position. I would expect to see him on the field on about 60% of the defensive snaps—possibly more.
Fellow-draftee DeAngelo Malone will also see an increase from his 216 (19%) snaps in 2022.