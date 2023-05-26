Atlanta Falcons: 4 Players who will have an increased role in 2023
4 of 4
4. CB Dee Alford will have an increased role for the Atlanta Falcons
- 246 snaps in 2022
- 22% of defensive snaps
You might be doing a double take on Dee Alford's snap count in his first season with the Atlanta Falcons because it felt like he played more than 246 snaps. He was a player who made a lot of good plays in limited opportunity.
From a pure depth standpoint, it would appear as though Alford's snap count might actually drop. The front office brought in veteran Mike Hughes and then drafted Clark Phillips III in the fourth round, so he will have more competition but Alford is also a talented kid who will have even more trust from his coaches.
I can't really envision his snap count decreasing. This is a player that the Falcons need to have out on the field and I wouldn't be surprised to see him as the team's primary nickel corner.