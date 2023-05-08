Fansided
Atlanta Falcons: 4 Players under the most pressure in 2023

By Grayson Freestone

2023 NFL Draft - Portraits
2023 NFL Draft - Portraits / Todd Rosenberg/GettyImages
4. Jeff Okudah, CB, Atlanta Falcons

Jeff Okudah has felt a lot of pressure since he was the third-overall pick by the Detroit Lions a few years ago. He is still feeling that pressure because he hasn't produced like a player drafted in the top five.

And then he was traded to the Atlanta Falcons which puts new pressure on him. He will be playing for a new organization and new teammates, will be expected to be the Falcons' number-two cornerback, and is entering the final year of his rookie contract which means he is playing for a payday.

There is a lot of pressure applied from those around him and from within. He starting over and will have no choice but to perform or else he could quickly lose his starting job. It is a pivotal year for the former Ohio State Buckeye.

