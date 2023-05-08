Atlanta Falcons: 4 Players under the most pressure in 2023
4. Jeff Okudah, CB, Atlanta Falcons
Jeff Okudah has felt a lot of pressure since he was the third-overall pick by the Detroit Lions a few years ago. He is still feeling that pressure because he hasn't produced like a player drafted in the top five.
And then he was traded to the Atlanta Falcons which puts new pressure on him. He will be playing for a new organization and new teammates, will be expected to be the Falcons' number-two cornerback, and is entering the final year of his rookie contract which means he is playing for a payday.
There is a lot of pressure applied from those around him and from within. He starting over and will have no choice but to perform or else he could quickly lose his starting job. It is a pivotal year for the former Ohio State Buckeye.