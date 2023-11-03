Atlanta Falcons: 4 players who deserve more snaps moving forward
The Atlanta Falcons have had a lot of hurdles throughout this season. They have consistently been playing around with their active roster and have had to experiment with different players.
Much of this is due to injury but some of it has had to do with poor play. Early in the year players like Albert Huggins, Mack Hollins, and Mike Hughes were playing but they quickly saw their snap count decrease as the weeks rolled on.
The coaching staff has not been complacent and they should continue that trend by playing these four players more as they continue to push for the playoffs.
1. KhaDarel Hodge, WR
Early in the season, it appeared like Mack Hollins was going to be the number-two receiver but since his sideline outburst in London, his snaps have steadily decreased. One of those players who have eaten into his snaps is KhaDarel Hodge.
Hodge should continue to get even more snaps because he has been effective. Taylor Heinicke was able to connect with him numerous times on Sunday. On one play in particular, Hodge turned a medium gain into a long gain by breaking some tackles. He is making plays so he deserves to be a featured receiver.