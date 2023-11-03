Atlanta Falcons: 4 players who deserve more snaps moving forward
The four players who deserve to be on the field more frequently for the Atlanta Falcons
3. Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE
The edge position has gone through another rough season for the Atlanta Falcons. Bud Dupree has been the only one who has seen consistent snaps and been able to get the occasional pressure on quarterbacks.
Arnold Ebiketie just hasn't been given enough opportunities to get after the quarterback. The second-year player has only rushed the passer 75 times and dropped into coverage 44 times. It is weird why the Falcons have started using him as an off-ball linebacker.
Ebiketie has shown flashes of some pretty dominant moves off the edge. The consistency hasn't been there for sure but the same can be said for everyone else at the position. He is the most talented player at a position that has done next to nothing.