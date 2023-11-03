Atlanta Falcons: 4 players who deserve more snaps moving forward
The four players who deserve to be on the field more frequently for the Atlanta Falcons
4. DeMarcco Hellams, S
I firmly believe that rookie safety DeMarcco Hellams should be eating into Richie Grants' snaps. Hellams has found himself on the field but Grant has played every single snap this season.
Grant has been a maddening player quite honestly; he has given up way too many big plays while Hellams made some big plays in the preseason (sure, it was just the preseason).
While I am not saying that Grant should be benched at this point, I am saying Hellams should at least get a shot in his place at points during the game. Jessie Bates III clearly should be playing every single snap he can considering he has been the best in the game.
Hellams is promising and should be used more than he has been—simple as that.