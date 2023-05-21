Atlanta Falcons: 4 Players who will fill the #2 WR hole
These four players will help fill a perceived hole at WR for the Atlanta Falcons
One of the bigger surprises of the Atlanta Falcons draft was their decision not to address the wide receiver position. Looking at the roster there isn't a wide receiver that stands out as an elite option to consistently line up opposite of Drake London.
Also Read: This Falcons player was impressively awful in 2022.
However, this offense is extremely unique and doesn't necessarily need an elite number-two like most teams. They can do a variety of things that will keep this perceived hole in the roster from being a hole.
Arthur Smith will use these four players to help fill the spot that so many are concerned about.
1. KhaDarel Hodge will be a number-two WR for the Atlanta Falcons
While there were a couple of plays that KhaDarel Hodge left on the field last season, he still was a solid player for the Atlanta Falcons.
Terry Fontenot decided to bring him back for another year as both an offensive weapon and a special teamer. Hodge will be expected to help out as the other boundary receiver. While he isn't a threat to put up 1,000 yards, he can still come in and give the offense a solid option.