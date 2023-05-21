Atlanta Falcons: 4 Players who will fill the #2 WR hole
2 of 4
2. Scotty Miller will be a number-two WR for the Atlanta Falcons
Scotty Miller was an underrated signing for the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. Miller is a talented speedster who had been covered up by superstars in Tampa Bay. He should be the go-to deep threat for the offense.
Moreover, he is a versatile player who can play inside and out. Scotty has actually played more on the boundary than in the slot during his NFL career.
Scotty Miller will bring elite speed to the receiver room and has the potential to be a breakout player for the team. Watch for him to be a 'Z' receiver who brings dynamic wheels to an offense that needs more explosive plays in the passing game. He could end up being a huge surprise for this offense.