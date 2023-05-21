Atlanta Falcons: 4 Players who will fill the #2 WR hole
4. Kyle Pitts will be a number-two WR for the Atlanta Falcons
After a strong rookie season, Kyle Pitts was not in a good situation for the Atlanta Falcons this past season. It was hard to watch because we all know how badly he wanted to be a constant threat for the offense and things did not work out.
However, that should be different in his third season, as long as he is healthy. The quarterback situation can't be any worse and now that Arthur Smith has Jonnu Smith, Pitts will play more snaps on the outside.
Perhaps Kyle Pitts is the whole reason the team didn't aggressively target another star receiver this offseason. If they are planning on using him more on the outside then they already have an elite number-two wide receiver.
With so many versatile pieces on this offense, it should be fun to see how Arthur Smith uses them all. Kyle Pitts could be going into a season that sees him split time between tight end and wide receiver.