Atlanta Falcons: 4 things we have learned early in training camp
The Atlanta Falcons kicked off their training camp on Tuesday and there has been no shortage of news with injuries, health updates, signings, and releases.
Training camp is the first real taste we get of football each season. We finally get to hear news about the Atlanta Falcons—which there has been plenty of—and see highlights of players on the field as they prepare for the 2023 season.
Players were required to report to the facilities on Tuesday and then they took to the fields for the first time on Wednesday. Coaches and players have participated in interviews and it has provided us with a lot of information.
We are going to round up a handful of things we have learned through the early parts of Falcons' training camp.
1. Atlanta Falcons are changing up their roster to start training camp
Some of the early news that came out about the Atlanta Falcons training camp was that they made a signing, waived a fan favorite, and placed a key veteran on the non-football injury list.
Who are those players? MyCole Pruitt was brought back, Caleb Huntley was waived due to a failed physical, and Calais Campbell was placed on the NFI list
However, you should not panic with Campbell as they are saying it is a minor issue and Arthur Smith expects him to be back soon. Smith also commented talked about Caleb Huntley and how this is not the end of the line for him.