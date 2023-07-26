Atlanta Falcons: 4 things we have learned early in training camp
The Atlanta Falcons kicked off their training camp on Tuesday and there has been no shortage of news with injuries, health updates, signings, and releases.
2. Atlanta Falcons starting QB Desmond Ridder had his early bumps—but do not worry for a second
Overreactions anyone?! We know the NFL is the hotbed for overreactions, especially during training camp.
Those who doubt Desmond Ridder are grasping onto early reports out of Atlanta Falcons training camp. Ridder had some tough passes which included a couple of interceptions.
I remember saying this exact thing one year ago; who cares? Sometimes practice is about testing yourself and pushing the limits. He could be making decisions that he wouldn't make on Sundays. There are just so many reasons as to why he struggled at times.