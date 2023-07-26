Atlanta Falcons: 4 things we have learned early in training camp
The Atlanta Falcons kicked off their training camp on Tuesday and there has been no shortage of news with injuries, health updates, signings, and releases.
3. Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts is back, fully healthy, and the center of attention in more ways than one
You know the story by now, Kyle Pitts had a tough season for the Atlanta Falcons last year. He did not put up good numbers thanks to bad throws and was dealt a season-ending injury on a low hit against the Bears.
He sustained a pretty significant knee injury so hearing that he is already healthy is amazing news.
Not only is he healthy, but he is getting a lot of attention from Desmond Ridder, the coaches, and reporters. While we just started training camp, things already feel different about the former fourth-overall pick.
If you have kept tabs on training camp thus far, then you have certainly seen Pitts' name numerous times. He is basically the real-world version of trending on Twitter, but in Flowery Branch.
This is the first time we are seeing the duo of starting QB Desmond Ridder and TE Kyle Pitts, and things are certainly looking good.