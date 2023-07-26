Atlanta Falcons: 4 things we have learned early in training camp
The Atlanta Falcons kicked off their training camp on Tuesday and there has been no shortage of news with injuries, health updates, signings, and releases.
4. There is an open competition at left guard but Matt Hennessy gets the early nod for the Atlanta Falcons
Training camp battles are always a huge topic for every team. For the Atlanta Falcons, left guard is one of those battles after an inconsistent year that was filled with injuries at the position.
Matt Hennessy, who made the switch from center to left guard following Drew Dalman's takeover, will be the starting left guard to open training camp.
However, Arthur Smith made it clear that it was an open competition and so it seems like rookie Matthew Bergeron—who the Falcons traded up for in the second round a few months ago—will still have every opportunity to claim the position.
This is the correct decision by the Falcons. Matt Hennessy is the veteran who knows what to do and Bergeron shouldn't be pressed this early in his career. Allow the rookie some time to figure things out.