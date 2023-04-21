Atlanta Falcons: 5 First-round picks that would terrify the NFL
5 Potential Atlanta Falcons' first-round pick that would scare the league to death
The Atlanta Falcons have added a ton of talent this offseason and have set themselves up well going into the 2023 NFL Draft.
They may have set themselves up so well that they can make a luxury pick in the first round. If they do, there are plenty of players who would give the Atlanta Falcons a terrifying position that would absolutely scare the rest of the NFL to death.
Here are five players that would give the Falcons a position group that would leave the rest of the NFL petrified.
UGA DT Jalen Carter on the Atlanta Falcons would terrify the NFL
Jalen Carter is a big monster on the interior of the defensive line. He is quick for the frame he has and has shown he can consistently dominate some of the best players in the country. He was one of the driving forces of the Bulldogs' back-to-back Championships.
The Falcons could bring him in and have a rotation that consists of Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, Calais Campbell, Ta'Quon Graham, Eddie Goldman, and Jalen Carter. That is a multitude of beef and quickness up and down the line. I don't know an offensive line that could stop them.