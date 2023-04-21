Atlanta Falcons: 5 First-round picks that would terrify the NFL
Texas RB Bijan Robinson on the Atlanta Falcons would terrify the NFL
Name a defensive coordinator that would want to go against an offense that consists of Tyler Allgeier, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Bijan Robinson. I don't think you can name one and it is exciting to think the Atlanta Falcons could have a backfield with those three runners.
Consider that Patterson and Robinson are fantastic receivers. Having those two would open up a world of possibilities. Heck, why not put Allgeier in the backfield along with either Robinson or Patterson, with the other one in the slot? Or just bring back the full-house formation with the three of them and Desmond Ridder—that would be four threats for the run game.
If you were a defender going up against an offense that had Desmond Ridder flanked by CP, Allgeier, and Robinson, with Drake London and Kyle Pitts on the outside, why even waste your time at that point? It is size, speed, power, and versatility at its finest.