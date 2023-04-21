Atlanta Falcons: 5 First-round picks that would terrify the NFL
Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon on the Atlanta Falcons would terrify the NFL
The Atlanta Falcons already have a shutdown cornerback in A.J. Terrell. They traded for a cornerback who has the potential to be a shutdown corner in Jeff Okudah if he can stay healthy. Even without Devon Witherspoon, the Falcons have Mike Hughes and Dee Alford who can play inside.
But, adding Witherspoon to the Falcons would be insane. Put Terrell and Okudah on the boundaries, with Witherspoon in the slot and you have yourself a great secondary. And we haven't even mentioned Jessie Bates who is one of the best safeties in the NFL and Richie Grant who is a rising star.
Witherspoon has stunning quickness, can make plays on the ball, and will lay the boom if need be. It would be a perfect secondary that has a perfect blend of size outside and agility inside.
They would also have good depth with Casey Hayward (assuming he wouldn't be released), Darren Hall, and Jaylinn Hawkins.