Atlanta Falcons: 5 First-round picks that would terrify the NFL
UGA TE Darnell Washington on the Atlanta Falcons would terrify the NFL
I feel like I've said this a dozen times already but can you imagine Darnell Washington—the six-foot-seven, 265-pound tight end who ran a 4.64 forty-yard dash—on the Atlanta Falcons offense that already consists of Drake London, Mack Hollins, Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, Tyler Allgeier, and Cordarrelle Patterson?
Washington is an intriguing player that was covered up by Brock Bowers at Georgia. He has ridiculous skills for a man of his size; just look at this catch he made at the Combine.
If you haven't already, go back and watch some of his plays at Georgia, he sticks out like a sore thumb on the football field because of how massive he is. Even on that one-handed catch he looks different, his 11" hand just envelopes the football.
Altogether, he is a freak that would make an offense full of freaks, even freakier.
