Atlanta Falcons: 5 Players that could be gone after the 2023 season
By Nick Halden
5. Calais Campbell
Calais still being an elite player in these late stages of his career speak not only to his greatness but the level of care and preparation the defensive end continues to give. Calais makes this list both because of the possible 2023 impact and the fact the veteran could choose to walk away at the end of this season.
Unlike the other players on this list retirement is a very real possibility for Calais if the veteran lineman wants to leave still at the top of his game.
Adding Campbell was one of the more underrated moves of Atlanta's off-season not only because of the expected production but because of the leadership and example Calais will bring for the rest of the defensive line.
Using Campbell as a defensive end with Grady Jarrett and keeping the veteran fresh as a rotation piece will give Calais the chance to have a big season and continue to defy father time.