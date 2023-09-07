Atlanta Falcons: 5 players who must step up to beat the Panthers
Based on matchups, here are five players that must step up if the Atlanta Falcons want to beat the Panthers in week one
4 of 5
4. Troy Andersen, LB
Troy Andersen might have his hands full in his first game of his sophomore season.
Last year, the Panthers ran all over the Falcons defense. With it being Bryce Young's first game, they will likely run the ball until the Falcons prove they can stop it. The defensive line for Atlanta should be able to stack the Panthers offensive line and allow Andersen to make the stops, it will just come down to Andersen making those stops.
Then there is also the fact that he might be asked to cover Hayden Hurst who may have a chip on his shoulder after his complaints a year ago about his time with the Falcons.