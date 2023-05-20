Atlanta Falcons: 5 Presumed starters to be worried about
2. Bud Dupree/Arnold Ebiketie are concerns for the Atlanta Falcons at edge rusher
Ade Ogundeji might be thrown into this as well but Bud Dupree and Arnold Ebiketie are two concerns at edge rusher for the Atlanta Falcons.
Lorenzo Carter is the least of the worries at edge rusher so we will give him a pass, nevertheless, the Falcons don't have any proven production at this position. Arnold Ebiketie will be relied upon in his second season which means he must make huge strides this offseason. He is the key to a defensive turnaround for the Dirty Birds.
As for Bud Dupree, he is a veteran who has a double-digit sack season in his past but has been destroyed by injuries over the past few years. There is legit reason to be worried about the Falcons' outside pass rush in 2023, something that we are accustomed to. Ryan Nielsen will have to prove that he can develop the position for his new team.