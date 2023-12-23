Atlanta Falcons: 6 coaches who could replace Arthur Smith
With so much doubt about Arthur Smith's future with the Atlanta Falcons, here are six coaches who could take over the team in the coming months
4. Ben Johnson - Lions OC
Ben Johnson is unanimously a favorite candidate to be a new head coach. He has led a top offense that has launched the Lions into contention. He has also been able to revive Jared Goff's career.
How about he revive the Atlanta Falcons next? Certainly, he would be a top candidate in the search for a new head coach.
Johnson knows how to run an offense. He knows how to get the best out of each of his players. Go watch the Lions and you will see a team that knows how to get the ball down the field. He would be the best thing to ever happen to Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts.