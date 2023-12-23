Atlanta Falcons: 6 coaches who could replace Arthur Smith
With so much doubt about Arthur Smith's future with the Atlanta Falcons, here are six coaches who could take over the team in the coming months
5. Brian Flores - Vikings DC
If you like defensive chaos then you will like Brian Flores. Flores has been able to lead a pretty good Vikings defense that had struggled the year before, much thanks to his exotic playcalling.
He blitzes more than anyone which means he has a lot of plays on his sheet. He likes to create instead of wait.
Flores also has head coaching experience. He was a great coach for the Miami Dolphins not too long ago before he was unjustly fired. He deserves another chance, no doubt about it. Atlanta could come calling just one year after they interviewed him for their defensive coordinator vacancy.