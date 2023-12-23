Atlanta Falcons: 6 coaches who could replace Arthur Smith
With so much doubt about Arthur Smith's future with the Atlanta Falcons, here are six coaches who could take over the team in the coming months
6. Todd Monken - Ravens OC
Todd Monken is a name that a lot of Atlanta Falcons fans will recognize. From 2020 to 2022, he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach of the Georgia Bulldogs. He has spent this season as the offensive coordinator of the Ravens.
He has done a great job with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' offense. He has adapted to the skillset of his quarterback and players. His experience is also something that sticks out; he has coached in various roles since 1989 but has yet to be a head coach in the NFL.
Bringing him back to Georgia could end up being the move. He coached a great offense at UGA and now is coaching a great offense in Baltimore. He should certainly get some consideration from the Falcons.
The Ravens also have another coordinator who could become a head coach soon in defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald.