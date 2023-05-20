Atlanta Falcons: 6 Most disappointing players of the 2022 season
In an up-and-down season, these six players were disappointing for the Atlanta Falcons
The 2022 season for the Atlanta Falcons felt like a wild rollercoaster. Things were up, things were down, and things were inconsistent.
Much of the inconsistency was due to a handful of players who will be named here. For whatever reason these players just could not figure things out last season and, ultimately, it resulted in half of them walking out the door.
Here are six players who had the most disappointing year for the Atlanta Falcons.
1. Casey Hayward - CB - Atlanta Falcons
Casey Hayward's disappointing season for the Atlanta Falcons wasn't his fault. He was the victim of the way-too-common season-ending injury bug within the NFL.
He came to the Falcons during the 2022 offseason as a veteran leader in the secondary. He is someone who has one of the most extensive resumés at the cornerback position in the NFL. He was also going to be a steady presence opposite of A.J. Terrell.
However, his season started out with nicks and bruises before the final strike of lightning hit and he was out for the year. Hayward still had one year left on his deal but the Falcons elected to move on from him.