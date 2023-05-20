Atlanta Falcons: 6 Most disappointing players of the 2022 season
2. Feleipe Franks - TE - Atlanta Falcons
Prior to the start of the season, there was excitement about the Falcons' decision to move quarterback Feleipe Franks to the tight end position. He made a few nice plays in training camp and that was the end of it.
Despite being a physically gifted player, he was not able to make any sort of impact on an offense that could have used it. Even after Kyle Pitts got injured Franks wasn't able to do anything.
It was natural for everyone to get excited about him because there was so much unknown and so much talent, but learning a new position is harder than any of us know. Expectations were always too high for him.
While I don't expect him to make the final roster, there is still time for him to turn it all around. Perhaps he just needed a full offseason to learn the position; it isn't like his talent and physical ability has just disappeared.