Atlanta Falcons: 6 Most disappointing players of the 2022 season
3. Mykal Walker - LB - Atlanta Falcons
In Mykal Walker's first season (2020) he was unbelievable in coverage—although he only played sparingly—and since then he has been on a downward trajectory. In 2021 he was average and then he was quite bad this past season.
For whatever reason Walker always seemed to be one step behind each offense he went up against. There were missed tackles, missed gap assignments, bad coverage, and anything you can think of. It ended up causing him to get benched partway through games later in the season. Troy Andersen routinely took his place on the field and ended up outright taking his job late in the season. To be fair, part of that was the coaches wanting to get Andersen some live-action reps.
Mykal Walker will need to step up this year and be the playmaker that he was drafted to be. If not, then his career will be in jeopardy.