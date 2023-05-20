Atlanta Falcons: 6 Most disappointing players of the 2022 season
6. Bryan Edwards - WR - Atlanta Falcons
Many people, including myself, thought that the Atlanta Falcons stole Bryan Edwards from the Las Vegas Raiders. Turns out, the Raiders stole a draft pick from us. Atlanta gave up their fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in exchange for Bryan Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick (used on DeMarcco Hellams).
Pound-per-pound (figuratively), Bryan Edwards was the team's biggest disappointment. He literally did almost nothing for this team. Just like Ade Ogundeji, Edwards' stats last year were epically bad:
- 7 games, 1 start, 4 inactives
- 5 targets
- 3 receptions
- 15 yards
- 0 touchdowns
- 0 first downs
For a player that went into the season listed as the number-three receiver to have three catches for 15 yards in seven games is laughable. You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who remembers a play of his that didn't involve Jalen Ramsey knocking into him to seal a game which, shoulda, coulda, woulda been an epic comeback for the Atlanta Falcons.
It also didn't take the team long to acknowledge their mistake as they released him after week eleven and used his roster spot to promote Frank Darby.