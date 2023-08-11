Atlanta Falcons: 6 players to keep an eye on during tonight's preseason game
We will finally see the Atlanta Falcons take the field for their first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins and here are four players you should keep your eye on.
The four players you should keep your eye on during the Atlanta Falcons' first preseason game
The Atlanta Falcons have spent the past week going up against the Miami Dolphins for joint practices. This has all been leading up to tonight's preseason matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.
This is also the first of three preseason games leading up to week one against the Carolina Panthers.
Preseason is the time when you will see a lot of numbers and players taking the field. Teams use these three games to identify the bubble players who should stick around. If you aren't too familiar with the 90-man roster, it might be overwhelming to see so many different players.
Don't worry because we will go over six different players—three on offense and three on defense—who you should keep an eye on during the first preseason game.
This really is an interesting roster that has some roster spots to be had. I went over how many roster spots could be open in a recent article. I believe there will be 18 to 20 spots that will be fought for. That is ~35% of the final roster so you will be seeing a lot of these guys post preseason.
Without further ado, here are the six players you should keep your eye on.