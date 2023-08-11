Atlanta Falcons: 6 players to keep an eye on during tonight's preseason game
We will finally see the Atlanta Falcons take the field for their first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins and here are four players you should keep your eye on.
1. Carlos Washington Jr., RB (#28)
We all know Bijan Robinson, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Tyler Allgeier, but even with those three, the RB position is not finished for the run-heavy Atlanta Falcons.
Carlos Washington, an undrafted free agent, will be competing for a spot that was Caleb Huntley's one year ago. Washington can do a lot of things despite not being the speediest player.
I would anticipate Washington getting a bulk of the reps. He flashed in training camp so everyone will want to see what he does during a live game.