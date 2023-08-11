Atlanta Falcons: 6 players to keep an eye on during tonight's preseason game
We will finally see the Atlanta Falcons take the field for their first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins and here are four players you should keep your eye on.
2. Depth wide receivers
The Falcons don't have a complete wide receiver room yet. Drake London, Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller, and KhaDarel Hodge should all make the roster but past that, there aren't any certainties.
Here are the handful of players you should watch at the position:
- Penny Hart (#19)
- Frank Darby (#88)
- Josh Ali (#80)
- J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (#83)
- Slade Bolden (#89)
- Keilahn Harris (#86)
- Xavier Malone (#82)
Pay attention to is which of these seven players consistently make plays.
The Falcons are likely to keep six wide receivers so two of these guys will have a chance to make the roster. Whichever two players have their names called the most will have the upper hand moving forward.