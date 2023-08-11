Atlanta Falcons: 6 players to keep an eye on during tonight's preseason game
We will finally see the Atlanta Falcons take the field for their first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins and here are four players you should keep your eye on.
3. John FitzPatrick, TE (#87)
John FitzPatrick was a late-round pick out of Georgia in 2022. His career with the Falcons did not get off to a hot start as he spent his entire rookie year sidelined with an injury. Now, he will have to fight to stay around.
FitzPatrick is a big tight end who was known for his blocking at Georgia. Considering the tight ends he played with at Georgia, it isn't surprising he didn't see much action as a pass catcher.
There is room for a blocking tight end on any roster but adding some pass-catching value will only increase your chances to stick around. So, keep an eye on John FitzPatrick and if he has developed as a pass catcher because that could be the difference between him making the roster or practice squad vs. looking for a new job.