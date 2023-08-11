Atlanta Falcons: 6 players to keep an eye on during tonight's preseason game
We will finally see the Atlanta Falcons take the field for their first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins and here are four players you should keep your eye on.
5. Mike Jones Jr., LB (#45)
It will be strange to see number 45 on the field again for the Falcons. Mike Jones Jr. could be a playmaker just like Deion Jones was.
Jones Jr. is really an interesting player for Ryan Nielsen. Nielsen has Kaden Elliss who will be a coverage linebacker and pass rusher and Jones could be a mirror-image player. He played literally everywhere on defense in college and could be a developmental UDFA.
I believe he will be kept around on the practice squad with an eye toward the future. However, he needs to make some plays in the preseason for that to happen since he hasn't been a hot name to this point.
Overall, I am just really intrigued as to how Ryan Nielsen will use Mike Jones during these three preseason games.