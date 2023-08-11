Atlanta Falcons: 6 players to keep an eye on during tonight's preseason game
We will finally see the Atlanta Falcons take the field for their first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins and here are four players you should keep your eye on.
6. Nate Landman, LB (#53)
Another linebacker to wrap this up; Nate Landman was an undrafted free agent in 2022 for the Atlanta Falcons. He stuck around on both the practice squad and the final roster last season.
The linebacker position is one of the more concerning positions for the Falcons. They don't have many proven players, which will play in Nate Landman's favor.
Landman has lined up with the first-team defense at times this offseason which says a lot. He has a clear-cut path to making the final roster and is another linebacker who can do a lot of different things.
While he might not be the most flashy athlete, he will still make plays during the 12 quarters of preseason.