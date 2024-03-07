Blogging Dirty
Atlanta Falcons: 7 free agent signings we would despise in 2024

Here are seven free agents that we do not want to see the Atlanta Falcons sign in 2024.

By Grayson Freestone

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons / Edward M. Pio Roda/GettyImages
6. We would hate to see the Falcons sign CB Eli Apple

Eli Apple sure talks a lot for a player who has never been anything more than average.

There isn't a single fanbase in the NFL who would be happy about their team signing Eli Apple. He hasn't been good and he has exposed himself by talking too much. Please stay away from this veteran corner.

5. We would hate to see the Falcons sign TE Jimmy Graham

Let's be honest here, Jimmy Graham has a history of hurting the Atlanta Falcons. Back in his heyday, he was a pretty good player but now, he is nothing more than a force-the-ball-to-me-in-the-endzone-to-get-the-crowd-hyped player.

Let's be honest again, he had no business being on an NFL team last season, it was merely a nostalgic move by the Saints.

