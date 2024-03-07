Atlanta Falcons: 7 free agent signings we would despise in 2024
Here are seven free agents that we do not want to see the Atlanta Falcons sign in 2024.
2. We would hate to see the Falcons sign S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
For my money, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is the dirtiest player in the league (along with Kareem Jackson). There have been so many instances in the past of Gardner-Johnson head-hunting, especially when he was with the Saints—shocking, I know.
What's more, he is known as being a pest on the football field. Sure, that can give your team an advantage but it doesn't make your team look good.
Oh, and remember when he got in a boxing match with the Falcons' logo? Yeah, stay far away from him Atlanta.
1. We would hate to see the Falcons sign QB Jameis Winston
Jameis Winston has a checkered past and has not been a model citizen, yet the NFL world reveres him.
On a personal level, Winston just started a war with the Atlanta Falcons. He is the one who told Jamal Williams to run the ball into the endzone instead of taking a knee at the end of this past season. I could go on a rant about how disrespectful that move was but I will save it for another time.
While some people argue it wasn't a big deal, it was. If a defense were to make contact on a suspected kneel-down, they would be called dirty, so why can't the same be said for what Winston did?
While many of us were glad to see Arthur Smith go, it was still great to see him stick up for his team by yelling at Saints HC Dennis Allen. In hindsight, he really should have gone after Jameis Winston.
All in all, Winston and his creepy history can stay far away from the Atlanta Falcons organization.