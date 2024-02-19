Atlanta Falcons 7-round mock draft: Franchise QB found elsewhere
Full seven-round mock draft where the Atlanta Falcons decide to address the quarterback position elsewhere.
Every offseason starts with a thousand mock drafts that never end up coming to fruition—it is a strange concept when you think about it.
With that being said, you'll never know your accuracy if you never try. Plus, they are entertainment that gets you ready for the craziness of the NFL Draft.
The Atlanta Falcons will be in on the craziness considering they still need to find who their next franchise quarterback will be after two disastrous seasons at the position.
With recent comments by new HC Raheem Morris, it is looking more and more likely that the team will address the position with a veteran on the free-agent market. The two big names will likely be Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins.
This mock draft will start with the QB position already filled for the Falcons, allowing the team to go with the 'best player available' approach that they have abided by for the past three years.
