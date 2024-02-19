Blogging Dirty
Atlanta Falcons 7-round mock draft: Franchise QB found elsewhere

Full seven-round mock draft where the Atlanta Falcons decide to address the quarterback position elsewhere.

By Grayson Freestone

2023 ACC Championship - Louisville v Florida State
2023 ACC Championship - Louisville v Florida State / Isaiah Vazquez/GettyImages
Round 4, Pick 109

. player. Bishop. . Cole Bishop. 843. S. Utah. 5. Cole Bishop

The Falcons could use some extra size at safety. Cole Bishop is a six-foot-two, 210-pound safety who will help fill a need next to Jessie Bates. This pick would also basically close the door on Richie Grant's career in Atlanta.

Round 5, Pick 141

Washington. WR. USC. Tahj Washington. 6. 519. . . Tahj Washington. player

Any type of talent at wide receiver would be helpful for the Atlanta Falcons. Tahj Washington would give this offense a new dynamic with his speed and deep ball ability. He is smaller so the Falcons could bring him in as a threatening slot player.

Round 6, Pick 198

439. Tagovailoa. . QB. Maryland. Taulia Tagovailoa. player. 7. . Taulia Tagovailoa

The Falcons may look to add more than just one quarterback to their team. Taulia Tagovailoa is a high-upside, late-round pick who can come in a develop behind a veteran quarterback—if things were to play out like this.

