Atlanta Falcons a finalist to play in Brazil's first NFL game
The NFL will continue to expand with their first game in Brazil next season and the Atlanta Falcons are one of the finalists for the game.
The NFL has found itself playing games in England, Mexico, Germany, and Brazil will be added to the list next season. This year it is the Philadelphia Eagles' turn to sacrifice a home game for an international game and the league announced that they will travel to Brazil to play against a yet-to-be-named opponent.
The Atlanta Falcons are scheduled to play the Eagles next season and since it will be a road game they could find themselves playing in South America.
Falcons may participate in the first NFL game in Brazil
The Atlanta Falcons have traveled overseas a few times to play games—all in London. In 2024, they could travel South to play the Philadelphia Eagles who have been confirmed to be the "home team" in the NFL's inaugural Sao Paulo, Brazil game.
This would be a cool experience for the Falcons but who knows if the NFL would want them playing in another special game like that after what we saw last year against the Jaguars.
This game would take place on the Friday of the NFL's opening week, so the league is also adding another Friday game to the regular season schedule.
Along with the Falcons, the Panthers, Browns, Packers, and Steelers are also candidates to play in Brazil.
We may have to wait until the NFL releases the full schedule which usually happens in May.