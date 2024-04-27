Atlanta Falcons add another former Washington star in third round
By Nick Halden
It came two rounds later than many expected but the Atlanta Falcons have finally added to the edge rusher position. Bralen Trice was the 10th pick of the 3rd round and the 74th overall pick for the Falcons. Due to an earlier trade up Trice is now Atlanta's lone 3rd round selection.
This has been the easiest pick to like of Atlanta's draft so far. Not only does it fill a huge need but the player that will fit well within what Raheem Morris is going to build with this defense. Trice is an effort player who never stops and could be developed into a solid starting edge.
While he lacks the clear ceiling of Turner or Latu it is much-needed depth for Atlanta and the possibility of finding a surprise contributor. With Lorenzo Carter's struggles rushing the passer it is completely on the board that Trice and Arnold Ebiketie become Atlanta's first two options.
Obviously, this is very much dependent on camp and the preseason but an exciting possibility nonetheless. Trice offers solid effort defending the run but is going to need to improve in his ability to set the edge. He will need to develop secondary moves as a pass rusher as well as he can no longer rely on his relentless rush and physicality as much at the next level.
Considering how long Atlanta waited to address the position this is an unquestionable win. The Falcons got the best possible fit left on the board and added a player that has a chance to make an impact from week one.
There is deserved criticism for Atlanta's first-round decision as well as questioning what they spent to move up in the second round. However, there is no reasonable evaluation that doesn't have this pick as a clear win for a team that is off to a very rocky start.