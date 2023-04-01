Atlanta Falcons Address Defensive Weaknesses in Mock Draft
In recent months, the Atlanta Falcons have finally begun to enact the next stage of their plan that general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith detailed when they were hired back in 2021. While it resulted in the loss of many fan favorite players (to the team's benefit looking back), the team is now better off in an equally moribund division. Given that the Buccaneers are now experiencing the same "cap hell" the Falcons went through the last two years, the Saints are banking on Derek Carr to fix their quarterback mess and the Panthers sending the farm and DJ Moore to select either CJ Stroud or Bryce Young, what happens in the draft could very well solidify Atlanta as a division champion favorite entering the preseason.
While many media members still wish to bring about the lack of Lamar Jackson in a Falcons uniform (give it a rest, y'all), what's clear is that Atlanta is truly ready to give the reins to Desmond Ridder and see what the Cincinnati signal-caller can do. It does remain to be seen what happens with the remaining amount of funds the team has left, but one must remember that at least $7 million of it will go to the incoming draft class as per NFL collective barganing rules and regulations.
In recent years, the Falcons have prioritized the offensive side of the ball for head coach Arthur Smith in the earlier rounds and defensive players in the later rounds. This time around, it's about the defense, and we're starting with one of the best players in the 2023 class.