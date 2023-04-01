Atlanta Falcons Address Defensive Weaknesses in Mock Draft
Round Three (75th Overall): A.T. Perry, WR (Wake Forest)
After losing their second round selection to take Robinson, Atlanta's next pick comes in the third round, where they attempt to address their wide receivers room, arguably considered one of the weakest, if not the weakest, in the NFL. They do so by going to Wake Forest and select A.T. Perry, the top target for the Demon Deacons last year.
Perry was strong for Wake Forest throughout his collegiate career, garnering multiple All-ACC First Team nominations and even being on the watch list/semifinalist for the Biletnikoff award, given to the best collegiate wide receiver. Standing at 6-feet-3 and weighing 198 pounds, his size and speed are great for an outside threat alongside Drake London and Kyle Pitts over the middle. Add in the recent signing of Mack Hollins, and the Falcons once again trot out a receiving core that's equally competitive on the hardwood.
Perry's speed and ability to catch the contested throws could endear himself to Desmond Ridder if the Falcons select him, and his route tree is fluid at all levels (slants, comebacks, ins/outs). Furthermore, like London coming out of USC and Pitts out of Florida, he didn't surrender a fumble to the opposing team, showcasing a great ability to secure the football against some strong hits.
Like London and Pitts before him though, in this iteration of the Falcons offense, Perry must be willing to learn how to become an effective blocker, especially if he slides in as either the "Y" or "Z" receiver (we know London's the "X" most of the time). If he does manage to learn from Smith's staff, the Falcons will have a great young receiving duo under their roof.