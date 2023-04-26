Atlanta Falcons all-defensive mock draft: Two elite defenders land in Atlanta
The Atlanta Falcons' second-round pick
This pick reminds me of the Atlanta Falcons' first selection in the second round in last year's draft with Arnold Ebiketie. Both players are of similar size and could become great players in this league.
As NFL Lance Zierliein describes, he is a urgent player who will come at you at full force.
"A hard-charging edge prospect, Anudike-Uzomah has good strength and a long frame that should continue to fill out. His run defense is unrefined and in need of better fundamentals, but he’s clearly gone to school on his pass-rush approach, adding several new wrinkles to his attack in 2022. His urgency leads to playmaking opportunities, but he will need to harness that energy and play with better control to become a more efficient defender. There is more polish needed, but Anudike-Uzomah’s NFL rush potential should eventually make him an NFL starter."- Lance Zierlein
He would be a good fit for what Ryan Nielsen and Arthur Smith have been preaching this offseason.