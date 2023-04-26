Atlanta Falcons all-defensive mock draft: Two elite defenders land in Atlanta
4 of 6
The Atlanta Falcons' third-round pick
We should be worried if the Atlanta Falcons go into the 2023 season with the off-ball linebackers they currently have. Troy Andersen has shown flashes but he also struggled frequently as a rookie and may need another year to develop. Mykal Walker has been good in the past but he was awful last season. While I would prefer them to bring back Rashaan Evans or another veteran, drafting one would help too.
DeMarvion Overshown is a big (6'4") sideline-to-sideline player who has excellent athleticism. He would add to the youth that they already have at the position and be yet another athletic coverage player for the new-look defense.