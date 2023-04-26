Atlanta Falcons all-defensive mock draft: Two elite defenders land in Atlanta
The Atlanta Falcons' seventh-round picks
The Atlanta Falcons currently have Jessie Bates, Richie Grant, and Jaylinn Hawkins, which is a solid group but adding a fourth safety could be a smart plan for Terry Fontenot.
DeMarcco Hellams doesn't have great speed but he has the size to play in the NFL. Draft him in the seventh round and see if you can develop him into a solid backup safety in the NFL.
The Atlanta Falcons' all-defensive mock draft is wrapped up with the selection of a big and sturdy interior defensive lineman named Jacob Slade. Slade is six-foot-four, 300 pounds, and has the strength for the NFL level. The Falcons could use another player who excels in drawing double teams in the run game, Slade could be just that.
