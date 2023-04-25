Atlanta Falcons all-offensive mock draft: RB leads off, Georgia hero wraps it up
The Atlanta Falcons' fourth-round picks
So you follow up the selection of a big wide receiver by taking a six-foot-seven tight end, sounds like a nightmare for the Atlanta Falcons' opponents. Kuntz is also fast for his size and he proved that by running a 4.55 forty-yard dash.
Yes, I know the Falcons already have Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith but this is an offensive draft which means there are only so many positions I can select, not to mention, this would allow Kyle Pitts to get more snaps outside or in the slot, while also staying in Arthur Smith's 12 personnel.
And then you follow up the selection of a big wide receiver and a huge tight end by taking a five-foot-five running back. I'll admit it, part of the reasoning for this selection is because I want to see Vaughn and Kuntz standing side-by-side, and the other part is because he is a stud runner who can make defenders look foolish.