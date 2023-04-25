Fansided
Atlanta Falcons all-offensive mock draft: RB leads off, Georgia hero wraps it up

NFL Combine
NFL Combine / Michael Hickey/GettyImages
The Atlanta Falcons' fourth-round picks

Zack Kuntz. 44. TE. Old Dominion. 110. player. .

So you follow up the selection of a big wide receiver by taking a six-foot-seven tight end, sounds like a nightmare for the Atlanta Falcons' opponents. Kuntz is also fast for his size and he proved that by running a 4.55 forty-yard dash.

Yes, I know the Falcons already have Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith but this is an offensive draft which means there are only so many positions I can select, not to mention, this would allow Kyle Pitts to get more snaps outside or in the slot, while also staying in Arthur Smith's 12 personnel.

player. 44. . RB. Kansas State. Deuce Vaughn. 113.

And then you follow up the selection of a big wide receiver and a huge tight end by taking a five-foot-five running back. I'll admit it, part of the reasoning for this selection is because I want to see Vaughn and Kuntz standing side-by-side, and the other part is because he is a stud runner who can make defenders look foolish.

