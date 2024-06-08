Blogging Dirty
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons' all-time record against each 2024 opponent

The Atlanta Falcons must overcome a lot of historical losing records in 2024.

By Grayson Freestone

FBN-FALCONS-VIKINGS-DANCE
FBN-FALCONS-VIKINGS-DANCE / JEFF HAYNES/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The Atlanta Falcons are heading into their 59th season in franchise history hoping that they can break their seven-year playoff drought.

As usual, they will go against their three divisional opponents twice and 11 other opponents. Many of these teams hold the head-to-head matchup advantage so they must overcome the past.

Atlanta Falcons' record against each opponent in 2024

*Includes playoffs*

1. Pittsburgh Steelers: 2-15-1 (.139)

Godwin Igwebuike, Elandon Roberts, Atlanta Falcons
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons / Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

2. Philadelphia Eagles: 15-21-1 (.419)

Randall Goforth, Deion Jones, Atlanta Falcons
Divisional Round - Atlanta Falcons v Philadelphia Eagles / Abbie Parr/GettyImages

3. Kansas City Chiefs: 3-7 (.300)

Travis Kelce, Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons v Kansas City Chiefs / Jamie Squire/GettyImages

4. New Orleans Saints: 55-55 (.500)

Drew Brees, Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons / Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 30-31 (.492)

Baker Mayfield, Kentavius Street, Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

6. Dallas Cowboys: 11-19 (.367)

Emmitt Smith, Atlanta Falcons
Dallas Cowboys v Atlanta Falcons / Focus On Sport/GettyImages

7. Carolina Panthers: 36-22 (.621)

Cam Newton, Deion Jones, Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers / Lance King/GettyImages

8. Seattle Seahawks: 9-12 (.429)

Tony Gonzalez, Atlanta Falcons
Divisional Playoffs - Seattle Seahawks v Atlanta Falcons / Streeter Lecka/GettyImages

9. Denver Broncos: 7-9 (.438)

John Elway, Atlanta Falcons
Super Bowl XXXIII - Denver Broncos vs Atlanta Falcons - January 31, 1999 / Allen Kee/GettyImages

10. Los Angeles Chargers: 8-4 (.667)

Derwin James Jr., Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons
Los Angeles Chargers v Atlanta Falcons / Adam Hagy/GettyImages

11. Minnesota Vikings: 12-21 (.364)

FBN-FALCONS-VIKINGS-ANDERSEN, Atlanta Falcons
FBN-FALCONS-VIKINGS-ANDERSEN / ROBERT SULLIVAN/GettyImages

12. Las Vegas Raiders: 8-7 (.533)

Calvin Ridley, Jeff Heath, Atlanta Falcons
Las Vegas Raiders v Atlanta Falcons / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

13. New York Giants: 14-12 (.538)

Eli Manning, Atlanta Falcons
New York Giants v Atlanta Falcons / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

14. Washington Commanders: 10-18-1 (.362)

Arnold Ebiketie, Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons
Washington Commanders v Atlanta Falcons / Kara Durrette/GettyImages
Home/Falcons History