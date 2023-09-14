Atlanta Falcons: Allgeier looked to be running for his job in week one
By Nick Halden
One of the best parts of the Atlanta Falcons offense on Sunday was Tyler Allgeier. The second-year running back finished the game with two touchdowns and 75 rushing yards adding on three catches as well. Allgeier isn't known for his ability as a receiver making the performance on Sunday all the more impressive.
If there is one lasting impression from the offense on Sunday it was Tyler Allgeier running for his job. In Arthur Smith's system, the second-year player was always going to have a role despite sharing carries with Bijan Robinson and Cordarrelle Patterson.
However, on Sunday Allgeier ran with a different level of anger and intensity clearly showing how vital and important he is to this team. While Robinson might have been the most talented back on the field on Sunday it is hard to question that Allgeier was the best.
He provided two of Atlanta's scores and delivered big plays twice when the team felt on the edge of losing control of the clock and the game.
Interestingly enough Allgeier finished with five more carries than rookie Bijan Robinson. While Robinson had three more catches than Tyler in the game. It will be interesting to monitor throughout the season how Arthur Smith manages the workload between his two young backs while also working in carries for veteran Cordarrelle Patterson.
It is clear that Patterson is going back into a utility role for the team but will still be used as a traditional back as well.
Tyler Allgeier might no longer be the most talented running back on Atlanta's roster, however, that doesn't lessen his importance to this offense or mean there won't be weeks where he leads the way. If you are picking the most important players in Atlanta's week one win Allgeier is clearly the most important offensive player with Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson playing huge roles as well.